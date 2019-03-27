Emmerdale's Zoe Henry gives an insight into married life with her co-star husband Jeff Hordley The couple have been married since 2003

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry has revealed there is one reason in particular she loves working with her husband Jeff Hordley on the soap. The 45-year-old, who plays Rhona Goskirk in the ITV show, said it can help having her other half on hand if she's having a hard day or struggling with a tough storyline.

"It’s important to have a laugh in-between takes so upsetting stories don’t get you down too much. Working on the same show as Jeff, who plays Cain Dingle, also helps because if one of us is having a bad day then the other will completely understand," Zoe told The Sun.

The actress also gave an insight into their home life with their two children, Violet, 14, and Stan, ten, revealing that they grow their own vegetables and often make their own packed lunches together to take into work. "We have an allotment and it’s so therapeutic to have your hands in the earth. We’re mindful of what we eat, but watching our diet isn’t about being on TV, it’s more about general wellbeing, as Jeff has Crohn’s disease," Zoe revealed.

Although Zoe and Jeff now work together on Emmerdale, they actually met back when they were at college. The couple married in 2003, but haven't worked together throughout the entirety of their marriage; Zoe played Rhona for two brief stints in 2001 and 2002, before reprising her role in 2010.

They are not the only loved-up couple on the set of the Dales; many of their co-stars are married or in relationships with each other, including Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden, who are currently expecting their third child, and Mark Jordon and Laura Norton, who announced their engagement in January.

Meanwhile, there will be another Emmerdale wedding on the way when Michelle Hardwick – who plays Vanessa Woodfield – marries the show's producer Kate Oates following her elaborate flash mob proposal.

