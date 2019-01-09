Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick opens up about wedding plans The actress popped the question to girlfriend Kate Brooks in December

Following the happy news of Michelle Hardwick's engagement in December, the actress appeared on Wednesday's Loose Women to talk more about her exciting future with new fiancée, Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks. The actress – who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the soap – revealed that the pair are planning on going abroad to tie the knot, with just the two of them. She said: "We're not going to do a big wedding. We're just going to go abroad, just the two of us and then come home and have a big party." During the interview, Michelle added that her co-stars often joke about her marrying "her boss," but that the pair rarely even see each other at work.

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks got engaged in December

Michelle was the one who asked Kate to marry her, and she made sure it was a proposal to remember. The actress decided to hire out her local cinema, and pretended that they were there to watch The Greatest Showman. Recalling the evening, she said: "I hired out a small local cinema and I'd said to Kate to keep the date free. I said there was a special screening of The Greatest Showman at the cinema. A few of my schoolfriends were there dotted around and I'd hired a flash mob of The Greatest Showman and I did all the 'I don't know what's going on here.'"

The couple plan on going abroad to tie the knot

The couple's pet dog Fred also played a huge role, and Michelle then proceeded to go up to the front of the cinema with a microphone to tell Kate that they weren't going to be watching the film after all. "I just said, 'So Kate, you're not here to see a film,'" she said, at which point Fred made his way to the front, wearing a jumper that read "Mummy, please say yes." Michelle was asked whether she was worried that after all her efforts, Kate would have said no, but she explained that the pair had been talking about marriage for a while.

Michelle had revealed the happy news of their engagement on social media last month, and posted a photo of the pair toasting to their news. She wrote next to the picture: "So after months of planning, I popped the question!!! She said yes!!! #loveislove #noordinaryproposal @katebrooks." The actress received hundreds of comments from her fans, including fellow soap star, Corrie actress Julia Goulding, who replied "Congratulations!" alongside two love heart emojis. TV star Julia Bradbury also quipped, "Congrats! Hope she kept you on your toes for at least 3 seconds," to which Kate joked: "More like four seconds."

