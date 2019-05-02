Harry Kane's fiancée Kate Goodland dons England kit for hen party ahead of summer wedding The couple are set to marry this summer

They’re expected to tie the knot once the football season is over this summer, and on Thursday Harry Kane’s fiancée Kate Goodland kicked off her pre-wedding celebrations with a fun-filled hen party. The bride-to-be paid homage to her footballer partner by dressing up in an England football jacket emblazoned with his surname and number 9, which she teamed with a lace veil, pearl sunglasses and white jeans, with a garter on her right thigh. "LETS GO," Kate captioned a series of photos, which showed her laughing and joking around in a garden.

Harry and Kate have been dating since they were 16, after attending the same school together. The pair were friends for several years before they became a couple, and had a celebrity connection from an early age – they were both photographed with David Beckham in 2005 aged just 11 and 2 for the launch of his football academy.

Their nuptials come two years after Harry proposed to Kate on the beach in Nassau, the Bahamas during a romantic holiday. They are parents to two young daughters; Ivy Jane, two, and Vivienne, nine months.

Kate was famously unable to travel to Russia to support her partner during the World Cup in 2018 as she was heavily pregnant, but has since joined her fiancé for another special occasion; his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where he was awarded an MBE from Prince William for his services to football.

Following the ceremony, Harry revealed he was quite nervous about messing up his part. "I'm so proud, it's a bit out the comfort zone to be off the pitch, but it's a great day for me and my family," he said. "With football you're in your comfort zone, even in front of thousands of people. Here, you don't want to mess anything up."

