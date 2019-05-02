Harry Redknapp shares gorgeous wedding throwback picture on wife Sandra's birthday Happy Birthday Sandra!

Harry Redknapp won the nation's hearts after opening up about his marriage and speaking fondly of his wife Sandra on I'm A Celebrity last year. And on Wednesday, the football manager made sure he paid a lovely birthday tribute to his partner, and surprised fans by sharing a beautiful throwback picture of the couple from their wedding day in 1967. "Happy Birthday to my Sandra," he wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji. Their son, Jamie Redknapp, immediately wrote: "Love this pic."

Harry, 72, has been with Sandra for over 54 years. The couple first met when they were 17 in their local pub, and are now proud parents to two sons. During a recent chat with HELLO!, the TV star could not help but gush about his wife. "I can't wait to get home to see her tonight to be honest with you," he confessed. "I know it is silly after 54 years, but that is how we are. We go out, we are like Johnny no-mates. There is always just me and Sandra. We go out together on Saturday nights; we go to a restaurant."

"There are always tables of six or eight and all the people that live near us - then there is me and Sandra sitting just the two of us," the dad-of-two added. "That is how I like it, we like it like that - it's strange but we enjoy each other's company." On how they kept their marriage on track, Harry explained: "Keep calm. It's like people get road rage - 10 seconds and it will calm down. Don't argue."

Heaping more praise on his beloved wife, harry continued: "She is so placid you couldn't have a row with Sandra if you tried. If I ever do get uptight she goes, 'Look at you, calm down.' And then five seconds later I have calmed down, and that's it really." He added: "I know it might sound corny, but we very very very rarely have an argument - we really don't, we get on great which is very lucky really. You are lucky to get on so well with someone and enjoy being with someone so much - I love being with Sandra - I love it, she's my life!"

