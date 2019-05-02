Lisa Faulkner reveals the problem she will face on wedding day to John Torode Uh oh Lisa!

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are getting ready to tie the knot, and opened up about their wedding plans during a joint interview on Thursday's Lorraine. And while they are very much looking forward to the big day, Lisa admitted that she will have her work cut out keeping John away from the kitchen. She said: "I think I will have to be making sure that he has not gone off to the kitchen to check on stuff. He did say, 'The night before, I think I will cook this,' and I was like, 'You are not cooking anything!'" The happy couple also told Lorraine that their wedding preparation is coming along nicely, and that guests will tuck into "simple, done nicely" food.

Lisa Faulkner will have to keep John Torode out of the kitchen on their wedding day!

MORE: Stacey Solomon opens up about her pregnancy

John proposed to Lisa on Christmas Day while they were away, and tactfully did it so that it was too early back in the UK for Lisa to call anyone. He said: "It was Christmas Day. I did it four hours early, we were away and I did it on purpose because of the time difference so she couldn't talk to anybody. I had her to myself for four hours." Lisa said that this was difficult, telling Lorraine: "It was horrific. I just wanted to call my sister. I wanted to tell her and I couldn't tell anybody. I was like, "What time do you think I can call her, 6.30?'"

READ: Princess Charlotte's birthday portraits have been released

Loading the player...

Lisa Faulkner chats to HELLO! about her best cooking tips

It's been a busy few months for John and Lisa, who have been filming their new cooking programme, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen. The show debuted on 31 March, and features other well-known chefs and celebrities such as Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha, who invite viewers into their kitchens to watch them cook up simple recipes that can be made at home. And while working with your partner may have it downsides for some people, Lisa had nothing but good words to say about filming alongside John. "It's so nice to travel into work and chat all day, then continue chatting at home. He's my best mate and it's lovely to stand next to him and think he's got me and I've got him," she told The Sun.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.