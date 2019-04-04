Strictly Come Dancing star posts gorgeous wedding photo How lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing has seen many romances come out of the ballroom, including popular couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec. And over the weekend, Janette took a trip down memory lane to share a gorgeous photo of herself on her wedding day. The pro dancer was paying tribute to her mum on Mother's Day, who was pictured helping her daughter get ready on her special day. In the image, Janette looked gorgeous wearing her bridal gown, and she had the sweetest words to say to her mum, saying: "I can only hope to be as an amazing mother as you one day." Janette and Aljaz enjoyed three weddings in total back in 2017 - in London, Slovenia and Florida - and went on to enjoy a two-week honeymoon in Florida.

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara on her wedding day in 2017

Aljaz and Janette have both been signed up to the next Strictly series later in the year, and the pair are currently touring the UK with their tour, Remembering the Movies. Ahead of their debut show, Aljaz admitted that it was "by far the most challenging project he and Janette have ever done." While Aljaz and Janette are both busy with their dancing, the couple often get asked about their plans to start a family. In February during an appearance on Lorraine, Janette gave fans an update about having children in the future. "Especially as a woman, it's a big decision, for me whenever we do decide to have a child," she shared. "We talk about it all the time. We adore kids. You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us. We are definitely going to have children."

Janette and Aljaz's wedding video

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Aljaz and Janette opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

