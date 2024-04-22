Geri Halliwell-Horner just wore a £730 wedding dress at Victoria Beckham's birthday party

Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash not only hit headlines for its star-studded guest list but also for her rare Spice Girls reunion with her co-stars Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Halliwell-Horner.

As expected, the former girl band pulled out all the stops for the fashion designer's milestone party, and we couldn't tear our eyes away from Geri's wedding dress.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer The Spice Girls star wore a pearl-encrusted Rebecca Vallance bridal gown to Victoria Beckham's party

The singer is no stranger to an ivory wardrobe, having admitted in the past she has deliberately chosen a neutral uniform, but she swapped her tailored trousers and floaty frocks for a resplendent Rebecca Vallance gown from the brand's bridal collection.

Priced at £730, the affordable wedding dress features a strapless neckline, a figure-defining internal boned corset, a cinched waist and a column midi skirt. Embellished bows and pearl-encrusted details added luxurious finishing touches to the frock, which Geri teamed with an ecru coat to keep the cool air at bay, open-toe heels and a matching clutch for her beauty essentials.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Alongside her husband and children, Victoria invited a host of famous faces to her 50th birthday

Her hair was fastened back in an elegant updo with one strand loose around her face, while her beauty blend was flawless, with a dewy base, eyeliner and mascara to make her eyes pop and nude lipstick.

Geri made a solo appearance without her husband, F1 boss Christian Horner, who was recently cleared of 'coercive behaviour' following an investigation. Her outing came just days after she had shared a heartfelt tribute to Victoria on Instagram, putting to bed rumours of a rift, even though Victoria no longer follows the redheaded singer on social media.

They rocked matching black dresses and pinstripe suits in throwback photos of their performances, but Geri's muted style choices today are a far cry from her colourful Ginger Spice wardrobe.

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, the star looked back at her style, including her iconic Union Jack dress and knee-high boots, which she described as having "a real strong flavor." However, she underwent a major style transformation over the years and she told Grazia that swapped her bold colours for classic black before settling on her exclusively white wardrobe.

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

"If in doubt, go black: it's so simple and so timeless. When I left the Spice Girls, almost when I was in my cocoon phase, I'd always go for the black Polo neck. There was lots of black and grey. And I love pearls: I’ve worn peals forever," Geri explained in 2021 when she had already begun to phase out colours.

"If could tell my younger sisters and brothers out there, I would say that actually your style is yours: be with it and let it grow with you. Sometimes we find it fits better at different stages of our lives. The Audrey [Hepburn] look is true to me.

"You can get swept up in fashion, that’s fine: it’s playful and good. But the fundamental essence of ourselves – our style – never goes out of fashion," she said, before addressing her love of white.

© Getty Geri Halliwell previously opened up about why she wears an exclusively white wardrobe

"People say I wear cream or white a lot, but I find it so simple. And it means that when I put colour on, it feels like a celebration. The decisions I make - generally but not always - are very reflective and instinctive of where I’m at. It’s organic.'

Fast-forward to 2023 and Geri explained the reason behind her decision to wear the bridal colour on a daily basis in an interview with The Sunday Times Style. Comparing herself to a CEO wearing a suit every day, she said: "There’s a power in covering up. I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

RELATED: Exclusive: David Emanuel talks Princess Diana's dress, his new range and what he really thinks of the Spencer sisters' wedding gowns