Sarah Ferguson just made a simple black dress look SO stylish with one clever trick Top marks, Sarah!

Sarah Ferguson looked fabulous in a series of Instagram posts she shared with her followers on Thursday evening, of her trip to Huddersfield University. The former wife of Prince Andrew kept it simple in a chic navy dress, tights and fancy flats shoes, and pepped up the entire look with a sky blue jacket which totally gave her a statement edge. Taking to social media, she wrote: "Congratulations to the students of textiles and product design @huddersfielduni. I had set them a stationery project based on nature @ada_huddersfield."

Sarah looked super stylish at Huddersfield University

This isn't the first time that Sarah has rocked this particular blazer. In February, the redhead went to an event with her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice and the pair actually twinned with each other!

Beatrice and Sarah love a blazer or two!

Both Sarah and Beatrice decided to opt for blue coats and decided to style their statement jackets in the same way - adding a pop of colour to their little black dresses, black tights and high heel shoes.

The Duchess loves statement jackets

And in March, the 58-year-old the gave a nod to her iconic eighties style when she headed to the annual Leadership Development Conference with the Women's Foodservice Forum in Dallas.

We reckon her outfit was perfect for the occasion, where she spoke about advancing female leadership with CEO Hattie Hill - her tailored power blazer was the ideal choice. The velvet jacket even came complete with seriously funky gold buttons.

It appears that the mother-of-two enjoys outwear - she's often seen in chic blazers and coats. Last year, Sarah wowed her Instagram fans with a white trench coat which had a button-down front, wide collar, flared hem and black velvet bows at the waist and cuffs. In short - a gorgeous monochrome number! As always, the Duchess wore her trademark red hair loose and minimal makeup highlighted her lovely features.

