Royal couples' age gaps: from Lady Kitty Spencer to Lady Gabriella Windsor

Lady Kitty Spencer has finally confirmed her romance with fashion tycoon Michael Lewis, who at 60 is 32 years her senior. Princess Diana’s niece has reportedly been dating the Whistles owner since summer 2018, a year after her split from boyfriend Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, with the former couple also having a significant age gap of 20 years. In light of their relationship, we’ve taken a look back at some of the other age gaps between our favourite royal couples…

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston

There is just a two-year age gap between Lady Gabriella Windsor and her soon-to-be husband Tom Kingston. While Lady Gabriella turned 38 in April, her financier partner is two years older at 40.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex is three years older than her husband Prince Harry. Having been born on 4 August 1981, Meghan will celebrate her 38th birthday in 2019, while the Duke will turn 35 the following month.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Both Prince William and Kate were born in 1982, but with her birthday falling in January and William’s in June, the Duchess is five months older than her husband.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

There is a four year age difference between Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter will turn 30 in 2020, while Jack is currently 33.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Aged 35, Princess Beatrice’s boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is five years older than her. The Princess turned 30 in summer 2018, and started dating the property developer just a few months later.

Zara and Mike Tindall

There is just a small age gap between Zara and Mike Tindall. Former rugby player Mike turned 40 in October, while Zara is two-and-a-half years younger, at 38 years of age.

Peter and Autumn Phillips

There is just a six-month age difference between Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn. While Princess Anne’s son was born on 15 November 1977, his wife was born a few months later in May 1978.

The Queen and Prince Philip

Prince Philip is almost five years older than the Queen, and will turn 98 in June. His birthday falls two days after Her Majesty’s official birthday in 2019, where the royal family will gather for the Trooping the Colour celebrations.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall is 16 months older than her husband Prince Charles, who turned 70 in November 2018.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex

There is less than a year’s age difference between Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex. While Edward turned 55 in March, Sophie will celebrate her own 55th birthday in January.

Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne is more than four years older than her second husband, Timothy Laurence. The Princess Royal was born on 15 August 1950, while Timothy was born on 1 March 1955.

Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman

At 40 years old, Lord Frederick Windsor is two years older than his wife Sophie Winkleman, who he married in September 2009.

