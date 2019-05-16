Kate Middleton's wedding makeup buys are now available in the ultimate bridal beauty kit Get to Bobbi Brown, pronto

Although the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie married almost eight years apart, they both had one big thing in common on their wedding day – they used Bobbi Brown makeup to get their flawless bridal glow. While Kate reportedly did her own wedding makeup, Eugenie enlisted the brand's former UK Pro and Artistry Manager Hannah Martin to create her stunning bridal makeup look, with full, defined brows and flushed pink cheeks.

Their go-to brand has garnered a reputation for being a must-have for brides, with Kate's wedding lipstick of choice – semi-matte lip colour in Sandwash Pink – going on to become a cult buy. Now the brand has re-launched its bridal offering, including releasing limited edition kits filled with wedding makeup must-haves.

Bobbi Brown has launched a limited edition bridal makeup kit

The Bride Kit (£80) features some of the brand's best-selling products, including the long-wear gel eyeliner in Black Ink that was used by the Duchess of Cambridge on her big day, as well as a mascara, long-wear cream shadow stick, highlighting powder, lip balm and vitamin enriched face base.

GALLERY: Bridal beauty secrets from Kate, Meghan and Eugenie

If you're feeling generous, you could even treat the mother of the bride and bridesmaids to their very own beauty kits, but we have a feeling you may want to keep them for yourself! Costing £65 and £48 respectively, they have full-size products that include the Sandwash Pink lipstick with the royal seal of approval, and a highlighting powder that will give the entire bridal party gorgeous glowing skin.

The mother of the bride set features Kate's wedding day lipstick

Meanwhile, the brand's Bridal How To lessons will help brides-to-be to perfect their wedding makeup skills ahead of the big day like Kate, and learn how to create their bridal makeup look of choice.

MORE: The one makeup item Princess Eugenie DIDN'T wear on her wedding day

More and more brides are opting to do their own wedding makeup, so we asked some of the industry's leading experts from Benefit, MAC, Bobbi Brown and Charlotte Tilbury, to share their top tips on creating a picture-perfect look that will last all day. Read their advice here for all you need to know to get started.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.