Lady Gabriella Windsor surprises by wearing a stunning tiara at her royal wedding

Lady Gabriella Windsor made a beautiful bride as she arrived at the royal wedding on Saturday, wearing a gown by Luisa Beccaria. Prince Michael of Kent's daughter had the perfect accessory to complete her look - an exquisite tiara that was previously worn by her mother Princess Michael of Kent and her grandmother Princess Marina of Greece on their wedding days.

"She was considered one of the most beautiful and elegant women of the time," says the designer of Princess Marina, who married Prince George, the Duke of Kent and youngest son of George V, in 1934. Given to the Princess as a gift by the City of London, the tiara features diamonds set in gold and silver in a classic Russian fringe style. Marina's daughter, Princess Alexandra, wore it on her wedding day in 1963 but after Marina's unexpected death in 1968, the diadem passed to her youngest child, Prince Michael of Kent, and when he wed Marie-Christine von Reibnitz - now Princess Michael of Kent - in Vienna in 1978, his bride wore it for the ball celebrating their marriage.

Gabriella's grandmother Princess Marina of Greece wore the same tiara in 1934

By wearing a tiara, Gabriella follows in the footsteps of recent royal brides Duchess of Sussex, who borrowed headpieces from the Queen's collection.

Lady Gabriella's bridal look consisted of a stunning wedding dress by Luisa Beccaria. The bride wore her hair in semi-up do and added subtle makeup to her fresh flawless complexion makeup to complete her look.

Her wedding, hosted almost a year to the day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at the same venue, was attended by members of the royal family including the Queen, proud parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Lady Gabriella's brother Lord Frederick Windsor, his wife Sophie Winkleman, and their daughters Maud and Isabella.

