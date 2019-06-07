Leona Lewis celebrates hen do at lavish Hawaiian resort We’re counting down until the big day!

Leona Lewis has celebrated her impending nuptials to long-term partner Dennis Jauch with a fun hen party in Hawaii. The former X Factor winner and eight of her closest friends flew to Waimea, Hawaii for her pre-wedding celebrations, where they stayed at the Mauna Kea Residences at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, according to People.

The 34-year-old shared a few snaps from her hen do on Instagram Stories, showing how the residence had been decorated with huge rose gold Bride to Be balloons, and she showcased her bridal style in a white strapless dress and trainers.

Leona Lewis went to Hawaii for her hen party

Another photo showed the matching bracelets Leona had bought for herself and her hens from Anuka Jewellery, an ethical and sustainable jewellers who said they were "thrilled" to have created the bespoke gifts for the singer.

RELATED: Get hen party inspiration from Meghan Markle, Holly Willoughby and more celebs

The hen party suggests that Leona may soon be preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé Dennis, who proposed during a holiday in Puerto Rico in August 2018. The couple sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand, but the pair didn’t share their happy news until a few months later in November, when Leona said her heart was "bursting with joy".

Leona bought matching bracelets for her hens

"My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung! I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die!" Leona wrote. "@dennisjauch I can’t wait to be your wife. Eeek wife! What?! Argh! Hahaha I still can’t believe it. I dreamed you up and you came true. The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I’ve had the privilege to know. Now let’s go have a big ol’ partyyyyy."

STORY: Aldi just dropped the ultimate hen party accessories

Dennis also shared a heartfelt message to his wife-to-be on social media, describing her as “the most beautiful woman I ever got to lay eyes on”. He also hinted that the wedding could be imminent, writing: "Now let’s turn 2019 into a party."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.