Aldi just dropped a hen party range and it features rose gold accessories Gather your bride tribe!

With wedding season well underway, that also means it's time for hen parties! While it can be expensive to plan – and attend – a hen party, a new range of decorations and partyware from Aldi will help you to save money on the essentials, without scrimping on style.

The budget supermarket has launched a collection of hen party decorations, featuring everything you need to decorate your venue and impress your bride tribe. Better still, the entire range costs less than £10, with partyware available for as little as 99p.

Aldi's hen party accessories start at 99p

A highlight of the range is the balloon cloud kit (£9.99), which features a selection of foil balloons in complementing shades of pink, white and rose gold, which will create a showstopping centrepiece to any hen party venue. Meanwhile, the Bride to Be foil party balloons (£2.99), which have an engagement ring as the letter 'O', will leave no doubt about what you're celebrating.

Brides can also pick up 'bride to be' bunting (£2.49), hen party sashes (£1.99), and photo booth props (£1.99) to capture some fun memories from their pre-wedding celebrations. The range will launch in stores on 26 May, and is sure to sell out fast as bridal parties rush to snap up the bargain hen do accessories.

As weddings continue to get more expensive, a number of different retailers have released their own budget-friendly decorations and accessories. Among them is Poundland, who followed up on the success of their £1 engagement ring with a collection of both wedding and hen party decorations.

The collection launches on 26 May

Matalan has also released a line of hen party games and accessories – including pieces emblazoned with slogans such as "I do crew", "Henoritas" and "Team Bride" – starting at just £3. Primark, meanwhile, launched a bridal range including everything from pyjamas to lingerie that could easily be mistaken for pieces much more expensive. Proof that you don't need to spend a fortune to have a wedding to remember!

