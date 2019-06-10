EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares rare wedding photo ahead of giving birth The soap star is due in July

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner has paid a sweet tribute to her husband Matt Kay in honour of his birthday. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the 31-year-old soap star - who is pregnant with the couple's first child - shared a lovely snap from their wedding day in 2017. "Happy birthday handsome!! I love you more every day," she gushed in the caption. Lacey's co-stars were some of the first to quickly respond, with Louisa Lytton writing: "(I know today is about Matt but look at you!!!) HBD Matty x." Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell on the BBC soap, added a heart-shaped emoji.

The sweet post comes shortly after Lacey celebrated her baby shower, which was held at her home in north London. The TV star and her husband Matt are expecting their first child in July. Their pregnancy announcement was particularly poignant after the actress suffered two miscarriages. Lacey, who is famous for playing Stacey Fowler, told This Morning: "We couldn't believe it, we got the positive pregnancy test and you start thinking about names and this, that and the other. We got to seven weeks and sadly lost it. It was heartbreaking, my whole world just sort of crumbled. I couldn't understand it really."

READ: EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals heartache over loss of pet

"I didn't know anybody who had been through this," she added. "I didn't know why I'd felt so sad about something I'd never met… it was a really confusing time. And I thought, 'What did I do?'" When asked if she blamed herself, Lacey admitted: "Yeah, you sort of think, 'Was my steak not cooked properly?' or 'Did I lift a box?' You drive yourself insane with something you might have done."

MORE: Inside EastEnders actress Lacey Turner's colourful home

The award-winning actress is set to take a break from the screen later this year as she prepares for the birth. On finally falling pregnant again, Lacey admitted: "Well I sort of ignored it until I was about ten weeks… I thought maybe that will work! I got to seven, then eight weeks, and I thought, 'Don't get excited...' but I would still say to my mum, 'Don't talk about it' and it wasn't until I got to about 20 weeks that I thought, 'Maybe we are going to have a baby.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.