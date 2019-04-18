EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals heartache over loss of pet Sad news for Lacey and her family

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner has revealed she and her husband Matt Kay have been left heartbroken following the death of her beloved pet dog, Reg. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to announce the sad news alongside a series of pictures, the 31-year-old - who is famed for playing Stacey Fowler in the BBC soap - wrote: "My little Winkie!! Oh how you loved a chair. And lay with your fav person [her husband] and bro. You loved a bacon sandwich but never loved a bath. Reg, our hearts our broken."

"How lucky we were to have you," she added. "You were truly special in every way. Sleep tight our little boy and thank you for being you." The tragic death comes shortly after Lacey opened up about suffering two miscarriages in an emotional interview on This Morning. "We couldn't believe it, we got the positive pregnancy test and you start thinking about names and this, that and the other," the pregnant soap star recalled, adding she first found out she was expecting a month after her wedding. "We got to seven weeks and sadly lost it. It was heartbreaking, my whole world just sort of crumbled. I couldn't understand it really."

MORE: Did you know EastEnders star Lacey Turner also has a famous sister?

The award-winning actress is set to take a break from the screen later this year as she prepares for the birth of her first child. On finally falling pregnant again, Lacey admitted: "Well I sort of ignored it until I was about ten weeks… I thought maybe that will work! I got to seven, then eight weeks, and I thought, 'Don't get excited...' but I would still say to my mum, 'Don't talk about it' and it wasn't until I got to about 20 weeks that I thought, 'Maybe we are going to have a baby.'"

Loading the player...

Although, Lacey revealed she did still have a scare. "I got to seven weeks and a similar sort of thing started happening, I could recognise the signs," she continued. "I had cramping and bleeding and I just sat on the couch and cried. But I went to an [early scan] the next day and it had a heartbeat! I was crying all the way there in my car, but the doctor said my progesterone levels had dropped, but there was nothing wrong with my progesterone levels two days before, so they gave me progesterone pessaries, and that is what I believe saved our baby."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing announces new host - you won't believe who!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.