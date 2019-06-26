You can now get an amazing dupe of Meghan Markle's 2nd wedding dress for £200 Beautiful bridal style on a budget

The Duchess of Sussex has inspired several brides with her modern and minimalistic wedding day look, particularly the gorgeous halterneck Stella McCartney gown she wore to attend her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House. And now brides-to-be can replicate her evening look on a budget, thanks to an amazing dupe of the designer gown that has just landed at Uterqüe.

With a high neck and fitted silhouette, the ivory floor-length gown has many similarities to Meghan's gorgeous wedding dress. However, pleated detailing at the waist and a detachable bow not only provides a point of difference to Meghan's slinky gown, but also helps to ensure it is flattering for all body shapes. With a £200 price tag, it's also a bargain for brides who want a royal-inspired look for less. A sister company to Zara, the retailer doesn't have any stores in the UK, but you can order online with just a £3.95 delivery charge.

This gorgeous dress is available to buy at Uterqüe for £200

The dress is not the only dupe of Meghan's £60,000 custom-made designer gown; in April, ASOS launched a spot-on version of the Duchess' second wedding dress for just £120. The gown is currently reduced to just £84 in the sale, but is only available in sizes 12 to 18.

MORE: You can now buy an embroidered floral veil just like Duchess Meghan's

Meanwhile, Lipsy created a silk, halterneck wedding dress that is reminiscent of Meghan's gown – and even called 'The Meghan'. However, the dress has an intricate lace overlay that differs to the Stella McCartney gown, and a budget-friendly £75 price tag.

This Meghan-inspired wedding dress is currently reduced to £84, buy at ASOS

Since the royal wedding, Meghan has stayed loyal to both her wedding dress designers, wearing pieces by both Givenchy and Stella McCartney to various official engagements. Of their working relationship, Stella previously told Elle magazine: "I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress – plenty of people can do that. She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful."

RELATED: 10 surprising facts about Meghan's wedding dress

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.