Spring brides! ASOS are selling an incredible dupe of Duchess Meghan's Stella McCartney wedding gown

There's no doubting that the Duchess of Sussex has had considerable influence on the bridal market since her royal wedding to Prince Harry – searches for 'bateau necklines' have reportedly gone up by 104 per cent, and countless dupes of both of her iconic wedding gowns are now available on the high street. Enter ASOS, which has launched a spot-on version of Meghan's Stella McCartney evening dress, complete with the very same halter neckline and backless silhouette. The best thing? It's £120 – a steal compared to Meghan's £60,000 custom-made designer gown.

ASOS have released an affordable version of the gown

If you've got your eye on it, you better hurry, because it's unsurprisingly already sold out in a number of sizes. From the ASOS Edition range, it joins a number of affordable bridal gowns in the line, perfect for brides that don't want to splurge on their big day dress. It's also available in a chic oyster shade for a lower price of £95.

Since the royal wedding, Meghan has stayed loyal to both her wedding dress designers, wearing pieces by both Givenchy and Stella McCartney to various official engagements. Of their working relationship, Stella previously told Elle magazine: "I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress – plenty of people can do that. She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful."

ASOS EDITION halter backless maxi wedding dress, £120.00

She added of the other wedding guests she dressed: "Amal called me and asked me to do it, as did Oprah. I look at that Amal dress, and it is made of sustainable viscose that took us three years to develop. And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women's woman played a part. They are all women's women. It's a big deal."

