Harry Kane shares more details and photos from intimate wedding to Kate Goodland This looks like so much fun!

Harry Kane and his wife Kate Goodland have shared new photos from their wedding in June, and it looks so much fun! The couple, who have managed to keep details of their exotic wedding location private, appear to have had a few days of celebrations with their guests, judging by the photos posted on Instagram.

With an England footballer for the groom and fitness instructor bride, it’s little surprise that the couple wanted to introduce some sports into their wedding party. The couple hosted their very own sporting event, dubbed the Kaneland Games, which saw the bride and groom enjoy some friendly competition on Team Kate and Team Harry.

Harry and Kate hosted their own sporting event, the Kaneland Games

The entire wedding party wore personalised Nike tops that had been designed especially for the event, with their initials K and H intertwined in a bespoke logo on the front. Activities appeared to include golf, bat and ball, Frisbee and even seeing who could get the lowest under a limbo pole.

“Kaneland Games 2019!” Harry captioned a series of photos from the event, which Kate commented was the "Best Day." The bride also shared her own photos from the fun-filled day, including one that showed their entire "Squad" gathered outside their hotel.

The couple shared more photos from their wedding celebrations on Instagram

Harry and Kate announced their marriage in June, with the Tottenham Hotspur footballer telling fans: "Finally got to marry my best friend!" One photo gives a glimpse at Kate's stunning gown, which was cut close to her body and featured a sweetheart neckline. The snap shows her and her new husband, who looked dapper in a white tux and black trousers, sharing a kiss as he lifts her up in his arms while stood on a jetty. Another photo sees Harry sweetly kiss Kate's forehead as she places her hand on his suit jacket, showing off her new ring.

The couple got engaged back in July 2017, when the couple were away on holiday together in Barbados, just a few months after introducing daughter Ivy Jane to the world. They welcomed their second child together, Vivienne Jane, in August.

