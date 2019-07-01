Joe Wicks shares more details from his wedding – including their amazing menu What a treat!

Joe Wicks has shared more details about his wedding with fans, including the delicious menu he and his bride Rosie Jones enjoyed with their guests. While The Body Coach has made his name with his healthy Lean in 15 recipes, it’s fair to say Saturday was 'Cheat Day', with dishes such as truffle mac & cheese, burgers and pizzas on the menu.

The couple set up an amazing festival-style wedding, starting with a ceremony hosted in a fairytale woodland setting, followed by a fun outdoor reception on what was the hottest day of the year. Attractions including a big wheel and fairground rides, as well as some alpacas who Joe joked were the best dressed wedding guests.

Joe Wicks has shared a look at his wedding menu

As he is known for his love of food, Joe ensured the menu served was one to remember, starting with a selection of canapés including mini steak and chips with béarnaise sauce, arrancini, falafel, mini lamb rolls and tuna.

There were a selection of main dishes to choose from, including Thai calamari, chicken and beef burgers, satay chicken, truffle mac and cheese, and even a 'Pimp Your Fries' station. And that’s not all; Joe and Rosie also served gelato to their guests, while pizzas provided a "bed time snack". Meanwhile, a gin bar and Prosecco bike served up the alcoholic refreshments.

The newlyweds also had a gin bar at their wedding reception

Reflecting on the special day, Joe said: "It's true when people say your wedding day goes by in a flash. We had the best day ever with our close family and friends. The venue was perfect, we were blessed with sunshine." The personal trainer continued: "We had fun fair rides, food trucks with our dream menu, a G&T bar & had gelato & frozen daqs for the win. The DJ was absolutely lit too. He kept the dance floor packed until 1am. Wish I could do it all over again."

