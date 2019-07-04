Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding dress goes on display – get a closer look Six weeks after the royal wedding…

The beautiful wedding dress worn by Lady Gabriella Windsor for her royal wedding to Tom Kingston in May has gone on display for the first time. The gown was showcased as part of designer Luisa Beccaria’s presentation at Paris Couture Fashion Week, and Vogue International Editor at Large Hamish Bowles couldn’t resist sharing a closer look on Instagram.

The images shared a closer look at Gabriella’s gown, which featured a flowing train and delicate embroidery. The exquisite gown was designed especially for the royal bride and featured a fitted bodice, a generous neckline and long, sheer lace sleeves with embroidery that continues to the hand. It featured a wonderful six-metre veil, made from several layers of white tulle in the same shade as the dress, held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding dress has gone on display

Gabriella said of her wedding dress: "I've been in love with Luisa Beccaria dresses for a long time and I'm so lucky to have my dream dress designed by her. She and her team are exceptional and I'm thrilled with the stunning result of the artistry."

GALLERY: The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

The wedding dress was one of four outfits created especially for Lady Gabriella by the Italian fashion designer. The bride changed into a second gown for her reception, which an exclusive sketch shared by HELLO! revealed had a sleeveless tulle design, which was embellished with mother of pearl. Luisa also created another dress for when the newlyweds headed off after the evening celebrations, and a fourth outfit for brunch the next day.

Lady Gabriella married Tom Kingston in May

It has not yet been revealed if Lady Gabriella’s wedding dress will go on display for members of the public to see. However, the dresses worn by the other two most recent royal brides – Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Sussex – were featured in exhibitions at Windsor Castle in the past year, with Meghan’s Givenchy gown currently on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

MORE: Meet the royal wedding dress designers

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.