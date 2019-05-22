Lady Gabriella Windsor pictured in second wedding dress: see which guests attended the party A surprise addition to the celebrations!

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston sealed their union with a kiss on Saturday afternoon, and they made sure their wedding was toasted in style! In newly-surfaced pictures, A-list guests such as actress Anne Hathaway and her producer husband Adam Shulman attended the glamorous reception which followed and continued late into the evening. The celebration, which was held at Tart in London's Victoria took place just hours after the ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Lady Gabriella Windsor looked fabulous in her second wedding dress

For the evening reception, the royal changed into a beautiful floor-length bridal gown which was designed by Luisa Beccaria. The second wedding dress featured a fitted bodice, lace sleeves and intricately embroidered detail. Other guests seen arriving included, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton, who brought his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walked in hand-in-hand, while Lady Gabriella's brother Freddie and his wife Sophie Winkleman made a sensational appearance in their demure outfits.

Anne Hathaway and her producer husband Adam Shulman were guests at the party

Lady Gabriella, who is the daughter of the Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent held her wedding at Windsor Castle. The big day came less than a year after the star-studded nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan last May and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October. Among the guests at the service were Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, designer Nicky Haslam.

Pippa Middleton opted for a stunning pink number

After the ceremony, the newlyweds kissed on the steps of St George's Chapel as their immediate family and bridal party looked on. The bride and groom and their families and friends posed for pictures before the newlyweds left the chapel in a vintage limousine. The couple, who had been dating for a number of years, announced their engagement in September last year after the groom proposed while they were on the island of Sark last summer. The wedding lunch was held at Frogmore House, where Meghan and Harry staged their wedding dinner, and the bride and groom cut a three-tiered cake made by Fiona Cairns, who also created the Sussexes wedding cake.

Princess Beatrice arrived with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

