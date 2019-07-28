Monaco's royal bride Marie Chevallier wears second wedding dress – and it took 300 hours to make This is gorgeous!

This weekend, Monaco celebrated its second royal wedding of the year as Louis Ducruet of Monaco married Marie Chevallier. The couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony on Friday and had a second celebration on Saturday. A new photo has been released of Marie wearing the first of her two wedding outfits as she made her way down the aisle with her husband. Posted on Atelier Boisanger's Instagram account, the beautiful bride looked stunning in a floor-length gown, which had been created by her sister-in-law Pauline Ducruet. What's more, the delicate Chantilly lace on the wedding dress took 300 hours to embroidery.

Monaco's royal bride Marie Chevallier wore a gorgeous wedding dress

The fashion house wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations! Stunning Marie with her husband Louis yesterday at the beautiful Cathédrale de Monaco. Atelier Boisanger created a breathtaking wedding dress made of Silk Zagar and embroidered Chantilly Lace ... it required 300 hours of embroideries of patience and passion." Atelier Boisanger also shared a photo of the bride and groom with their wedding guests posing outside on the steps of Monaco Cathedral, and a third image of a sketch of the wedding dress. There were 200 guests at the wedding, and guests included Prince Albert and Princess Caroline, Princess Stephanie and newly-weds Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam.

MORE: Leona Lewis marries in stunning Italian wedding

Marie also wore a jumpsuit on her two-day wedding

According to Monaco Matin, Marie walked down the aisle with her brother, and Pauline walked behind to hold her train. They walked to Just The Way You Are by John Legend, and Hallelujah was also played before the vows, which made the guests emotional. Louis explained that they chose to marry at Monaco Cathedral because he wanted to pay tribute to his grandfather Prince Rainier. Their wedding was the first at Monaco Cathedral since Rainier married Grace Kelly in 1956.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release statement following recent allegations

On Friday, the royal couple had tied the knot at the City Hall with only family and close friends, which was followed by a reception at the palace afterwards. Marie this time chose to wear a chic jumpsuit by Rosa Clará. The luxurious bridal design house posted a beautiful photo of the newlyweds on Instagram, and explained that Marie had chosen a "sophisticated, weightless silk crepe culotte jumpsuit with embroidered lace at the waist." They added: "The sleeveless design features a discrete V-neckline and an exquisite open back, to marry her love, Louis Ducruet! We can’t feel any prouder of taking part in this memorable day, thank you so much for trusting in us and for believing in our values. You looked outstanding!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.