Another Royal Wedding! Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi is married - see the official photo And the bride wore…

Monaco’s Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Princess Caroline and granddaughter of Princess Grace (also known as Hollywood star Grace Kelly) is married. The 32-year-old stylish Monaco royal exchanged vows with film producer Dimitri Rassam in a civil ceremony at Monaco’s Prince’s Palace on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Stylish guests at Charlotte Casiraghi's royal wedding

The bride looked stunning in her stone-coloured brocade dress by Giambattista Valli. With three dramatic bows down the front, and a scalloped edge, it made for a stunning bridal look - perfect for the Monaco fashionista who would have had all the design houses to choose from. In fact, the Italian fashion designer - who recently collaborated with H&M on a sell-out collection - was in town for the wedding, sharing photos of the beautiful scenery in Monaco.

Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco

Fashion fans noticed Charlotte's dress was extremely similar to the champagne and pink brocade suit Grace Kelly wore for her civil marriage to Prince Rainier in 1956 - do you agree?

The couple exchanged vows in front of their 6-month-old son Balthazar, and the bride's 5-year-old son Raphael from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh. Dimitri has a daughter from his previous marriage, and she was also in attendance.

PHOTOS! Look back at our favourite Monaco royal weddings

Other attendees included Charlotte's uncle, Prince Albert II, his wife Princess Charlene, Princess Caroline and the groom’s mother. Charlotte’s brothers, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi and her sister Alexandra de Hanover as well as the groom’s half-brother Louis Giacobetti and his cousin, Thomas Langmann, the Oscar-winning producer of The Artist also celebrated the couple's big day.