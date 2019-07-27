Monaco celebrates another royal wedding as Marie Chevallier surprises in bridal jumpsuit - see the stunning pictures Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Louis Ducruet of Monaco and his bride Marie Chevallier! The couple tied the knot in a beautiful civil ceremony on Friday, ahead of a further celebration on Saturday. And for the occasion, Marie chose to wear an ultra-chic jumpsuit by Rosa Clará - doesn't she look stunning? The luxurious bridal design house posted a beautiful picture of the newlyweds on Instagram, explaining more about the look.

Image: Instagram @rosa_clara

"Breathtaking Royal Wedding! First of all, we would like to congratulate Marie Chevallier and Louis Ducruet, a charming and beautiful couple, we wish you all the best! Our designer Rosa Clará designed Marie Chevallier's wedding dress for her civil ceremony with Louis Ducruet, in Monaco," the caption read.

MORE: All the details on Louis and Marie's royal wedding

"She chose a sophisticated, weightless silk crepe culotte jumpsuit with embroidered lace at the waist," it continued. "The sleeveless design features a discrete V-neckline and an exquisite open back, to marry her love, Louis Ducruet! We can’t feel any prouder of taking part in this memorable day, thank you so much for trusting in us and for believing in our values. You looked outstanding!"

The designer also seemed to confirm that it has also made Marie's second dress, writing on Instagram Stories: "After several sessions at our Atelier in Barcelona, Rosa Clará has created two stunning designs for the bride-to-be that she says 'truly express her personality'."

The designer shared details from the design process with bride Marie. IMAGE: Instagram @rosa_clara

In the beautiful shot of the couple, they are seen smiling at the camera with their arms around each other. Marie also chose to accessorise with a pretty hair slide and sparkling drop earrings, as royal fans speculate as to whether she will wear a tiara for Saturday's celebrations.

MORE: Exclusive! Lady Gabriella Windsor shares inside details from royal wedding day

The couple are set to hold the second installment of their wedding day in the Cathedral of Monaco, a poignant choice as it's where Louis' grandfather Prince Rainier married the then Grace Kelly before she became Princess Grace of Monaco.

Of course, it was only recently that Monaco's royal family were celebrating another wedding - that of Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam. The modern royals are known for their stylish bridal outfits, with Charlotte stunning fans in two dresses - one by Saint Laurent and one by Giambattista Valli. We can't wait to see Marie's second dress!