Eamonn Holmes shares unseen photo from son Declan's wedding Happy first wedding anniversary Declan!

Eamonn Holmes marked a very special day in his family on Thursday as his son Declan celebrated his first wedding anniversary. Declan married wife Jenny on 8 August 2018, and proud dad Eamonn posted a lovely photo of them on Instagram to share with his fans. "A year ago today. Happy 1st anniversary to son number one Declan and my daughter in law Dr Jenny. Love is…" Many of the TV star's followers were quick to comment on just how much Declan looks like his dad, with one writing: "Happy anniversary to your son and wife, he's the image of you Eamonn." Another added: "Oh my goodness, he looks just like you."

Eamonn Holmes shared a lovely photo of his son Declan on his wedding day

Following their wedding, Declan and Jenny gave an interview to publication Wedding Journal, where they opened up about the special significance of their wedding day date. Declan said: "I think we both compliment each other’s personalities well and I knew fairly early on I wanted to be with Jenny for the rest of my life. The number 8 is our lucky number so we always joked about getting married on 8/8/18, with a year to go I knew I had to get my skates on." Of his wife, he added: "There's honestly nothing you can't like about Jenny; she's kind, beautiful, endearing and so much fun to be around."

Eamonn Holmes' son Declan married wife Jenny on 8 August 2018

On the day of Declan and Jenny's wedding – which took place at Castle Leslie Estate in Ireland – Eamonn posted a heartfelt tweet just before the service. It read: "It's a special day. My first born son @declanholmes gets married today to @JennyGouk. The clans are gathering and I'm delighted to say there's a lot of love and happiness all around us. #IrishWedding."

This year, Eamonn and Ruth Langsford spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, where they spoke about the possibilities of Declan and Jenny having children in the near future. Eamonn revealed: "If it's God's will and there's grandchildren then I would be the most fun granddaddy on the block!" Ruth admitted: "He doesn’t like the thought of being a grandpa because it makes him feel old. But I can guarantee you the minute a baby is put in his arms and is his son's child, he will be mush. I can't wait! I think it will be lovely!"

