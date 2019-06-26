Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes pay sweet tribute to sister on poignant anniversary It has been nine years since the couple tied the knot

Eamonn Holmes shared an emotional tribute to Ruth Langsford's sister Julia on Wednesday, as they marked their ninth wedding anniversary. The This Morning presenter said they wouldn't be celebrating the special day, but he wanted to remember his late sister-in-law, who was a bridesmaid at their nuptials.

Sharing a throwback photo from their big day, Eamonn wrote: "It was the hottest day of the year, June 26th 2010. We can't celebrate our anniversary today but we can still remember Julia in the best way, as one of our bridesmaids, smiling, dancing, and singing."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes marked their 9th wedding anniversary on Wednesday

The sweet message comes less than a week after Ruth and Eamonn revealed that her sister had passed away following a long illness. Ruth said her heart was "completely broken" in a short statement, and said she was taking some time away to grieve with her family. The 59-year-old was absent from This Morning on Friday, but Eamonn was joined by Rylan Clark-Neal, who he said had been a "great comfort" to them both at their sad time.

MORE: Get all the details from Ruth and Eamonn's wedding day

Ruth and Eamonn held their wedding at the 19th century Hampshire hotel The Elvetham, and shared photos from their day exclusively with HELLO!. The couple celebrated their nuptials in front of close family and friends, with a guest-list including Footballers Wives star Zoe Lucker, Gloria Hunniford, Jeremy Kyle and The Royale Family actress Sue Johnston.

Ruth's sister Julia passed away last week

Their son Jack was pageboy, while Niall was an usher and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca was one of the bridesmaids alongside Julia, Ruth's best friends Jennie Penhallow and Sam Balshaw, and her mum Joan. "It's people who make a wedding fabulous and we're fortunate to know fantastic people," Ruth said. "I haven't been able to stop smiling all day. Everyone who's here today, we love them all - it's such a happy day. Everything I wished for and more. I just don't want it to go by too fast - I'm already wishing we could do the ceremony again, because it was so wonderful."

RELATED: See the Loose Women stars on their wedding days

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.