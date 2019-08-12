Kate Hudson's ex Matt Bellamy marries model Elle Evans in Malibu Meet Mr and Mrs Bellamy!

Matt Bellamy has shared the first photo of his wedding to Elle Evans, following their beautiful outdoor ceremony on Saturday. The Muse frontman, who was previously engaged to Kate Hudson, tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years in Malibu, with their close friends and family in attendance.

Elle, 29, wowed in a strapless lace Martina Liana gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and long train. The model wore her hair up in a bun and looked delighted as she walked hand-in-hand with her new husband, who wore a stone-coloured three-piece suit and pink bow tie. "Mr. & Mrs. Bellamy," Matt captioned a wedding photo on Instagram. Elle shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, which Matt’s ex-fiancée Kate commented on with a series of heart emojis.

Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans have married in Malibu

As well as sharing a glimpse at their first moments as man and wife, the photo showcased their picturesque ceremony setting in Malibu, with beautiful sea views in the background. The couple lined their aisle with ivory and blush flowers and pampas grass, while a huge floral arch provided the backdrop for their nuptials.

GALLERY: The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

The bride had been counting down the days to their wedding in a series of Instagram posts ahead of their big day, and even shared details of her wedding dress designer a month before their big day. Elle had previously starred in bridal campaigns for Martina Liana, so it’s little surprise that she asked the designer to create a custom gown for her own wedding day.

Matt and Elle have been dating since 2015

Elle and Matt started dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in December 2017, during a romantic holiday in Fiji. The Muse musician was previously engaged to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress Kate Hudson, with whom he shares eight-year-old son Bingham, but the pair called time on their four-year relationship in December 2014. The pair have remained on good terms since their split, and Kate is now dating Danny Fujikawa, with whom she welcomed baby daughter Rani in October 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.