Heidi Klum shares first photos from romantic Capri wedding to Tom Kaulitz Get a look at her dreamy wedding dress

Heidi Klum has shared the first photo from her wedding to Tom Kaulitz, which took place in Capri, Italy at the weekend. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony onboard the Christina O luxury yacht, which was once owned by Aristotle Onassis and hosted his wedding reception to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as well as the wedding reception of Princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.

The supermodel looked breath-taking in an off-the-shoulder white gown with floral embroidery, and a long white veil, while her husband was dapper in an off-white suit and blue shirt. Heidi’s photo showed herself and Tom sharing a kiss on the deck of the boat, which had been filled with beautiful floral displays and had strands of white orchids draped from a canopy. "We did it. Mr & Mrs Kaulitz," Heidi captioned the photo.

Guests at the nuptials included Heidi’s children – Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and nine-year-old Lou – along with Tom’s twin brother Bill Kaulitz, and Spice Girl Mel B, who shared a photo of herself relaxing with the bride in the days after the wedding.

Heidi and Tom were first linked in March 2018 and got engaged on Christmas Eve, after the Tokio Hotel singer proposed with a romantic breakfast in bed, which also included her children. In July, it emerged that the couple had secretly married in February 2019, just two months after getting engaged.

The couple appear to have been enjoying a full week of wedding celebrations with their friends and family in Italy. On Wednesday, Heidi posted a video of herself and Tom sipping on Limoncello, while another photo showed the pair dressed up for a special night out ahead of their big day.

The 46-year-old was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, and singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. Meanwhile, Tom was previously married to Ria Sommerfield from 2015 to 2018.

