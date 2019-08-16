Bridesmaids actress Kristen Wigg is engaged to boyfriend Avi Rothman Congratulations!

Kristen Wigg is a bridesmaid no more as the American actress is now engaged to longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman. The happy news was confirmed on Friday by People magazine, who report that the happy couple actually got engaged earlier this year after a three-year relationship.

The Bridesmaids star was first spotted wearing a diamond ring on that all-important finger in May during a screening of Booksmart at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The private couple were first linked in 2016 after they enjoyed a PDA-filled holiday in Kauai, Hawaii – but even then they were reported to have been secretly dating for months.

Kristen's new fiancé is a writer, actor, producer and director who trained at the Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, which just so happens to be where his future wife studied. He has writing and producing credits for television movies like Codependents and Partners. He is also known for his roles in movies like Love, Sex and Missed Connections and he also directed the short film Bunion, which premiered at the WILDsound Film Festival in 2015.

This won't be Kristen's first foray into marriage as she was previously wed to actor Hayes Hargrove in 2005, before the two divorced in 2009. Her last-known relationship before Avi was with The Strokes drummer, Fabrizio Moretti. The couple dated for more than a year with their break-up reported in 2013.

