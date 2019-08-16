Outlander star Caitriona Balfe marries fiancé Anthony McGill The actress is yet to confirm the happy news

Congratulations to Caitriona Balfe, who has reportedly married her fiancé Anthony McGill over the weekend. The Outlander actress and her long-term partner are said to have married in Somerset, in a ceremony that was attended by her co-stars, including Sam Heughan.

Although the actress is yet to confirm the happy news, the public calendar for St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset, confirms a wedding for an "A McGill" took place there at the weekend. Meanwhile, Caitriona’s on-screen husband Sam posted an Instagram photo earlier this week that appeared to have been taken at a wedding, showing him looking dapper in a grey suit while holding a glass of fizz.

Caitriona Balfe has reportedly married Anthony McGill

"Remarkable weekend. Wonderful tailoring @alfreddunhill," Sam captioned the photo, which has since received hundreds of congratulatory comments to Caitriona and her new husband.

Irish actress Caitriona confirmed her engagement at the 2018 Golden Globes, as she debuted her dazzling engagement ring. “It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” she told People at the awards show.

Caitriona's co-star Sam Heughan appears to have attended the nuptials

The 39-year-old has been linked to music producer Anthony since 2015, but they have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. The couple were last pictured together at the Audi Henley Festival in July, while Anthony also joined his bride-to-be at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party in January.

Many Outlander fans had previously hoped that Caitriona and her co-star’s on-screen romance would also play out in real life, but Sam confirmed in 2016 that they were simply "incredibly great friends". The actor told E! News: "We’re not together, sorry to break people’s hearts. But [fans] like to try and, I don’t know, maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together."

