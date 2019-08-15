Strictly's Janette Manrara just posted the most gorgeous photo from her wedding SO beautiful!

They recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary, but it seems that Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Janette Manrara and husband Aljaž Škorjanec are still very much in the honeymoon period. The couple got married in July 2017 in not one, but three gorgeous ceremonies in London, Florida (Janette's home country) and Slovenia (Aljaž's home country). But it was the Slovenian ceremony that got Janette reminiscing.

The Strictly pro posted a gorgeous photograph of their special day on her Instagram on Thursday. The image saw Janette and Aljaž gaze lovingly at each other as they stood in front of the stunning views of picturesque Slovenia. Janette captioned the post: "I love you" complete with a love-heart emoji. The picture was a repost from their wedding photographer, Mitja Resnik, after he shared images from their wedding on his Instagram page the same day.

Janette and Aljaž's wedding photographer shared pictures of their special day

Mitja posted a series of his photographs from the beautiful ceremony, showing the happy couple stood at the altar exchanging vows and walking back down the aisle after saying 'I do'. Other photos included one of Janette by herself, showcasing her gorgeous wedding gown, and of the newlyweds embracing, in which Janette has changed into a stunning evening gown.

The post even revealed a glimpse into their gorgeous evening reception. One image was of the beautifully decorated top table, while another was of Janette and Aljaž sat down at the dinner, no doubt enjoying the emotional speeches. Mitja captioned the post: "Throwback on this amazing wedding two years ago" with a love-heart emoji. Take a look at Mitja's other work on his website here.

The couple recently returned to Slovenia for their neice's christening

The cute post comes after the Strictly stars' recent return to Aljaž's home country for their niece's christening this month. However, their return from Slovenia was not quite as smooth sailing as their wedding certainly was. Aljaž and Janette found themselves stranded at Slovenia airport after their flight was delayed for over two hours. The dancers took to social media to vent their frustration to their followers, but soon found the silver lining. Janette said: "At least we are in good spirits, and we are together." Could they be any cuter?

