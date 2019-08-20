YouTuber PewDiePie marries Marzia Bisognin in lavish London ceremony It was a special anniversary for the couple

YouTuber PewDiePie has married his long-time girlfriend Marzia Bisognin in London, on the eighth anniversary of the day they met. The Swedish vlogger – whose real name is Felix Kjellberg – and his Italian bride tied the knot at the Temperate House in Kew Gardens on Monday.

The couple announced their exciting news on social media on Tuesday, sharing the first photos from their big day. Felix wrote: "We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be. I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman."

YouTuber PewDiePie married Marzia Bisognin in London on Monday

Meanwhile, Marzia revealed their wedding date was particularly special to them, as it marked eight years since the day they first met. "Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage."

GALLERY: The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

She added: "I feel like I'm the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives."

The couple shared their wedding photos on Instagram

The beautiful photos shared by the couple show that Felix wore a black suit and shirt for the nuptials, while Marzia wore an elegant long-sleeved ballgown, with an unusual peplum waistband. The 26-year-old wore her blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style, and added a floor-length veil to complete the look.

MORE: 10 of the most unique wedding venues in London

PewDiePie is one of most popular YouTube creators in the world, with almost 100 million subscribers. He met his influencer bride online, and they initially embarked on a long distance relationship, as she was based in Italy while he lived in Sweden. After living together in Sweden, then moving to Italy, they have eventually settled in Brighton.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.