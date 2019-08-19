Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in Hawaiian ceremony – see photos The groom has shared the first photos of his big day

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has married his fiancée Lauren Hashian in a romantic wedding in Hawaii. The 47-year-old announced the news on Instagram on Monday, and shared the first photos from his big day with his 154 million followers.

"We do. August 18th 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)," Dwayne captioned two photos of himself and his bride. One photo shows the newlyweds raising their arms in the air at their picturesque wedding location, with the ocean visible in the background. While the 47-year-old dressed for the sunny weather in a white shirt and trousers, his bride looked gorgeous in a slim-fitting lace gown, with plunging V-neckline, and clutched a bouquet of ivory flowers. The second image shows Dwayne and Lauren kissing, with her veil flowing in the wind.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson married his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Several of Dwayne’s famous friends congratulated him on the happy news, including comedian Kevin Hart, who commented: "Congrats man." Ryan Reynolds posted a stream of flame emojis, while the actor’s Jumanji co-star Karen Gillan wrote: "Congrats!!"

GALLERY: Celebrities who married in secret like The Rock

Dwayne met Lauren in 2006 while he was filming his movie The Game Plan. He was married to first wife Dany Garcia – with whom he shares daughter Simone – at the time, but they divorced in 2007, and he started dating Lauren afterwards. The couple welcomed their daughter Jasmine in December 2015, and in April 2018, their daughter Tiana was born.

The couple have two daughters together

The former wrestler previously said he was in no rush to marry his long-time girlfriend, despite often referring to her as his wife, much to the confusion of some people. "I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married?'" he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm like, 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy.'"

MORE: The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.