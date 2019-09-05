Ellie Goulding jets away on romantic honeymoon with Caspar Jopling The newlywed shared a peek at her sun-soaked honeymoon destination

Ellie Goulding has given a glimpse at her romantic honeymoon with husband Caspar Jopling. The Love Me Like You Do singer shared a sneak peek at their sun-soaked destination on Instagram Stories, as they relaxed together on Thursday.

In the photo, Ellie shows her toned and athletic physique in a black bikini and trainers, as she stands on the rocks in front of the sea. With crystal clear waters and rolling hills in the background, it certainly looks like an idyllic spot for a relaxing getaway following Ellie and Caspar’s big day.

Ellie Goulding shared a photo from her honeymoon

The honeymoon snap comes five days after Ellie married her fiancé at York Minster, following a two-year relationship. The couple’s wedding was attended by royal friends Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their mum, Sarah Ferguson, along with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Sienna Miller.

After tying the knot at the cathedral, the newlyweds hosted their wedding reception at Castle Howard, where Ellie impressed her guests with four outfit changes. Sharing a selection of highlights from their day on Instagram on Monday, Ellie wrote: "This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that travelled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts."

The pop star continued: "I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx." Caspar also shared wedding photos on his own page, captioned simply: "Thankful for everyone and everything, especially you."

Ellie, 32, started dating Caspar, 27, in 2017, and they announced their engagement in August 2018 via an announcement in The Times which read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

