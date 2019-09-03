Ellie Goulding and more celebrity brides who wore Stella McCartney wedding dresses The designer launched her bridal collection in 2018

She may have only launched her debut bridal collection in 2018, but Stella McCartney has a long history of dressing celebrity brides, going back almost 20 years. Stella was the designer of choice for Ellie Goulding's reception wedding dress for her nuptials to Caspar Jopling on 31 August, with the singer dressing to impress in a bespoke off-the-shoulder silk Cady dress, which featured a thigh-high split with diamond trim detail.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie wore her Stella McCartney gown to welcome her wedding guests to Castle Howard after her ceremony at York Minster. Speaking to Vogue, Ellie also revealed that the designer had loaned her some jewellery as her 'something borrowed'. "I was excited to do something a bit different after the ceremony itself. I have a special Stella McCartney dress for when guests arrive at Castle Howard," she said.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is yet another celebrity bride who opted to change into a Stella McCartney design for her wedding reception. A photo shared from the Avengers star's big day on her lifestyle website Goop shared a peek at the ivory playsuit worn by Gwyneth, featuring statement cape detailing.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex famously stepped out in Stella McCartney for her evening reception at Frogmore House, Windsor, in May 2018. Like Ellie's, Meghan's dress had a minimalistic design, with a halterneck, open back detailing and a slim silhouette.

Amal Clooney

While she wore an Oscar de la Renta gown for her wedding ceremony, Amal Clooney stunned in Stella McCartney at the start of her wedding weekend. The barrister looked characteristically chic in a cream short-sleeved tailored jumpsuit, featuring a black waistband and topped with an oversized hat as she arrived for her civil ceremony in Venice.

Nancy Shevell

In 2011, Stella welcomed her new stepmother Nancy Shevell into the family by designing a wedding dress for her big day with Sir Paul McCartney. The ivory knee-length dress had a fitted body, long sleeves puffed at the wrist, and delicate buttoned detailing. It appeared to take inspiration from the ensemble worn by Wallis Simpson when she married the Duke of Windsor.

Madonna

Stella designed a wedding dress for Madonna to wear for her wedding to Guy Ritchie in 2000. The fashion designer was maid of honour at the nuptials, and created a striking ivory strapless gown with a fitted corset bodice and long train. Madonna accessorised the dress with an antique veil embroidered with 19th-century lace, Jimmy Choo heels, and an Edwardian diamond tiara loaned by Asprey & Garrard of London.

