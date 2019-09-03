Ellie Goulding's THIRD and FOURTH wedding looks revealed Wow!

Ellie Goulding's third and fourth wedding ensembles have been revealed – and they are as stunning as you would expect. The Starry Eyed singer wore not one, but FIVE outfits on her big day, and they are all fabulous and unique in their own way.

New photos show Ellie and her new husband Caspar Jopling on the dancefloor at their reception, sharing a look at the bride's ivory pearl beaded top and figure-hugging skirt. The glitzy look was accessorised with a matching pearl-embellished headband, and Ellie let her hair down from the daytime updo into loose waves.

Ellie Goulding wore five outfits on her wedding day

This outfit was designed in collaboration with one of Ellie's favourite designers, Ralph & Russo, but it wasn't long before she had changed into her fifth look of the day - a Balmain mini dress that Ellie had spoken about in her pre-wedding interview with Vogue.

The 32-year-old shared the details on her different bridal looks in an interview with the magazine, explaining that she had worked with some of her favourite designers. "Ralph & Russo have collaborated on my favourite piece from their AW19 collection – it’s a bodice of pearls and silk, which I will be wearing with an evening skirt, before switching into a pair of classic white tailored trousers for the reception," Ellie said.

Ellie wore a Chloe dress for her ceremony

"I was excited to do something a bit different after the ceremony itself. I have a special Stella McCartney dress for when guests arrive at Castle Howard, and Balmain have also been so generous with their time. Olivier [Rousteing] has made me the most fun dress to dance the night away in. I don’t want to give too much away but each look is so unique and I can’t thank the designers and houses enough for being a part of the day," she continued.

The singer had fun experimenting with her style throughout her wedding day; first wearing a bespoke Chloe wedding dress, before changing into an off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney gown. We can't wait to see more!

