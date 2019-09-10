12 celebrity wedding singers who performed at these A-list nuptials From Stevie Wonder to Stevie Nicks, these celebrity couples had impressive wedding bands

There were no dodgy DJs in sight at these celebrity weddings! From Stevie Wonder to Stevie Nicks, these couples called upon their famous friends and contacts to nab some seriously impressive wedding entertainment. Meanwhile, some – including Justin Timberlake and John Legend – couldn't resist giving their own performances to serenade their brides. Read on to see the A-list wedding singers…

Ellie Goulding – Serpentwithfeet

Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling asked Josiah Wise, aka Serpentwithfeet, to perform at their wedding in York. The musician shared his excitement at the honour on Instagram, writing: "Thank you @elliegoulding for asking me to perform at your wedding! I am still in disbelief, but incredibly honoured that you would invite my melodramatic self to sing at a celebration of love! I had such a wonderful time & appreciate you for being soooo warm and welcoming! Infinite blessings to you and Caspar!!"

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – Florence Welch

Blake Lively asked her close friend Florence Welch to perform at her wedding to Ryan Reynolds – and shared details of a memorable moment that happened during her set. "Florence Welch was singing at the reception, and they brought out these sparklers and I'm watching her sing. I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right on the front! And it was just so heartbreaking to me," Blake told Vogue. "And later, my dress was hanging up, and Ryan said, 'Isn't that beautiful?' I said, 'What?' And he pointed to the burn. My heart just stopped, because it was such a sensitive little subject. And he said, 'You'll always remember that moment with Florence singing and the sparklers. You have that forever, right there, preserved.' Now that's my favourite part of the dress."

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo – Stevie Nicks

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks took to the stage at Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's wedding, with the groom even performing a duet with the musician during the reception.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel – Justin Timberlake

When the groom is one-fifth of one of the world's most famous boybands, who needs to book wedding entertainment? Justin Timberlake serenaded his bride as she walked down the aisle, performing an original song written especially for the occasion. Aww!

Danny and Georgia Jones – Ellie Goulding

Following in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate, Danny Jones and his wife Georgia asked Ellie Goulding to perform at their wedding reception in 2014. The singer, who was dating Danny's bandmate Dougie Poynter at the time, performed How Long Will I Love You as the couple's first dance.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes – Priscilla Jones

Rochelle and Marvin asked Priscilla Jones – who worked as a vocal coach for both JLS and The Saturdays – to perform at their wedding. Her appearance was fitting, given they had her to thank for setting them up. "We first met when I was 16. I interviewed him on the kids’ show I was presenting at the time. I also kind of knew him through mutual friends, but there was never a thing," she told HELLO! Fashion Monthly. "Then when I was in The Saturdays and he was in JLS we had the same vocal coach, who we are still close to, and sang at our wedding. She kept trying to get us together and when I went through a break-up she told him straight away and he started messaging me all of the time, but I really didn’t want to get into a relationship. But then we were at an event together and spoke the whole night and I realised what a nice guy he is."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – Lana Del Rey, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend

Kim and Kanye had an impressive line-up at their wedding in Florence in 2014. Andrea Bocelli performed as Kim walked down the aisle, while the couple's close friend John Legend performed All of Me for their first dance. Last but not least, Kanye invited Lana Del Rey to perform at the reception, as a surprise to his bride. Speaking about the performance afterwards, Lana told Pitchfork: "I sang Young and Beautiful, Summertime Sadness, Blue Jeans. Kanye requested Young and Beautiful. The girls – the Kardashians – were so nice. There was only one front row, just them, right there. They were living for it."

Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian – Foster the People

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren met and fell in love at Coachella, so it's little surprise that music played a big part in their wedding day, which was 1920s Parisian carnival-themed, and featured a performance from Foster the People.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen – Stevie Wonder

While John Legend couldn't pass up the opportunity to serenade his bride with a romantic performance of All of Me, he and Chrissy Teigen also booked another seriously impressive wedding singer – Stevie Wonder! The singer performed Ribbon in the Sky for the couple's nuptials in Lake Como in September 2013.

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp – John Mayer

Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel asked close friend and groomsman John Mayer to perform at her wedding to Jensen Karp, singing a cover of Beyoncé's XO. Sharing a clip on Instagram, Danielle wrote: "Jensen brought many new and wonderful friends into my life and the friendship of @johnmayer is at the top of the list. We are beyond grateful and thrilled that he was not only a groomsman but agreed to sing our first dance song. I’m obsessed with his cover of this song (XO by @beyoncé) and he played it for us live at the Forum last year simply because I told him how much I loved it."

