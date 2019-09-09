Inside Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's star-studded wedding party It has been nine months since the couple said 'I do'

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are set to celebrate their marriage with a fun carnival-inspired party, nine months after they tied the knot. The couple, who married in a private ceremony with 40 of their closest friends and family in December, are expected to be joined by guests including Jennifer Aniston, Elton John and Princess Eugenie at the party, with preparations well underway.

A Big Top has been erected in a Suffolk field that is surrounded by trees and woodland, with only access to the venue via one dirt path, helping to ensure privacy at the exclusive event. Security officers were seen at the circus tent at the weekend, ahead of the exciting party.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are set to host a wedding party for their friends

Ed and Cherry’s party comes two months after the Shape of You singer confirmed they had tied the knot in secret, following months of speculation. Speaking in an interview with American radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God to coincide with the release of his new album, Ed touched upon the lyrics in his song Remember The Name, in which he sings: "My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out," the 28-year-old said. "[I thought] Someone’s gonna hear that and be like: 'Oh, they’re married!' I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out."

Ed and Cherry will be able to spend more time together in their first year of marriage, following his announcement that he is taking an 18-month break from music. At his final gig in Ipswich at the end of August, Ed told the crowd: "As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months. We’ve played all around the world. Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America — it’s been a wild one."

