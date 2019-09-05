Joel Dommett announces he's marrying fiancée Hannah Cooper this week in Mykonos The couple announced their engagement in 2017

Joel Dommett has announced that he will marry his fiancée Hannah Cooper in Mykonos this week! The comedian and TV presenter shared the happy news on Instagram, confirming that his trip to the Greek Island marked the start of his "wedding week". Posing in matching white bikini bottoms while gazing out to sea, Joel captioned the snap: "It’s WEDDING WEEK. Can't wait to share bikini bottoms for the rest of our lives together @hannah_cooper."

Joel shared another image of Hannah to his Instagram stories, showing the bride-to-be wearing a white biker jacket and matching skinny jeans. With the stunning Mykonos view as the backdrop, Joel simply captioned the snap: "Wedding Week." Hannah also took to Instagram to share a sweet collection of black and white photo booth-style wedding-inspired snaps, along with the caption: "It's Cooper-Dommett wedding week." The couple have been tight-lipped about their wedding plans, although Joel previously stated that it would be a relatively small and intimate affair.

We can't wait to see the wedding pics!

The I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp presenter and Hannah announced their engagement in December 2017 after a year of dating, and in May of this year, the couple confirmed that they had purchased their first house together, with Joel sharing a teary snap of the moment they received the keys. Sharing a video of their last moments in their first home together, Joel revealed that the flat they shared was where he popped the question to Hannah.

Hannah and Joel have been engaged since 2017

Panning the camera to Hannah as she was overcome with emotion, Joel stated: "We're leaving this flat. I got engaged to you in this flat. Five years. Two of which I was with you." Hannah added: "We're onto a big adult house now" before Joel added: "We're going to be real adults. Love you." He captioned the video: "It's been the most emotional day but we did it." Can't wait to see the wedding snaps!

