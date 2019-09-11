Ellie Goulding shares behind-the-scenes photos from wedding dress fitting See the moment Ellie tried her Chloe wedding dress on for the first time

Ellie Goulding has shared a photo of the moment she tried her Chloé wedding dress on for the first time. The How Long Will I Love You singer travelled to Paris especially to try on her bespoke gown, and said she has "never felt more special" than when she first put it on.

A photo posted by Ellie on Instagram on Tuesday showed her standing in the dress in front of a mirror, as three members of staff put her veil on as the finishing touch to her bridal look. Speaking to Vogue about her one-of-a-kind wedding dress, Ellie said: "I was so thrilled and excited when I found out that the iconic and unparalleled Chloe wanted to design a bespoke wedding dress for me."

She added: "I have loved them and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloe to play big part of this special day. From day one they worked alongside me to design, from head to toe, something timeless and classic, but with the all the Chloe opulence and spirit. Natasha was the perfect collaborator. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried the dress on in Paris, and it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail (I had C and E in the lace on veil, and the Yorkshire rose)."

Ellie Goulding shared a photo from her wedding dress fitting

Another photo showed the long-sleeved gown in a mannequin, giving a closer look at the delicate embroidery and detailing on the dress, which took 640 hours to make. With its crepe fabric and high neck, Ellie had to be extra careful to ensure she didn't smudge any makeup on the collar or crease her dress en route to her wedding ceremony, and her wedding makeup artist and bridesmaid Lucy Wearing has revealed the lengths they went to to ensure she made a flawless entrance at York Minster. "We travelled to the cathedral for 40 mins standing up to prevent creasing even!" Lucy told HELLO!.

The wedding dress took 640 hours to make

The Chloé gown was one of five outfits Ellie wore on her wedding day to Caspar Jopling; other highlights included an off-the-shoulder ivory Stella McCartney gown, and a Balmain mini dress she changed into to dance the night away at her wedding reception.

