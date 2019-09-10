Ellie Goulding wore this £17.50 lipstick on her wedding day Get the lowdown on Ellie's bridal beauty look

Ellie Goulding's wedding makeup artist has revealed the secret to her beautiful bridal glow, and it features some affordable pieces you can easily pick up on the high street. The Love Me Like you Do singer emphasised her natural beauty on her wedding day to Caspar Jopling, courtesy of her best friend and bridesmaid, makeup artist Lucy Wearing.

Keeping all the attention on her striking Chloé gown at her wedding ceremony, Ellie opted for a natural but radiant look, with defined rose pink lips. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Lucy revealed the exact products she used to create the look – including a budget-friendly MAC matte lipstick that costs £17.50.

Ellie Goulding enhanced her natural beauty on her wedding day

"I used the Dior Contour Lip Liner in Grege, as the shade is almost the same colour as Ellie's lips, so gave them a natural-looking colour. The lipstick colour was Mac's Lipstick in Whirl and then Bobbi Brown's Crushed Liquid Lip in Haute Cocoa for the evening," Lucy said.

The makeup artist also used a £12 lip balm to prep Ellie's perfect pout earlier in the day – the cult Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm. "I used a lip balm but really early on in the day not right before lipstick - the Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm. If you do it too close to applying lipstick it makes the lips slippery and the lip colour doesn’t last as long and changes the shades."

Lucy also shared some words of wisdom on bridal makeup, explaining that brides should focus on enhancing their natural beauty rather than trying a new look on their wedding day. "I don't think it's a good idea to look like a completely different person on your wedding day. You want to be an elevated version of yourself," she said. "So, we chose a look that was really classic, minimal and timeless and I focused on working with the natural flushed tones of her skin. That meant avoiding synthetic textures and too much gloss, which could have made it a bit high fashion or trend-focused."

