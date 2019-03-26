Lea Michele's wedding was a botanical dream – see her stunning décor Brides will get some serious décor inspo

Glee star Lea Michele embraced one of the biggest wedding trends of the year for her big day with Zandy Reich, by incorporating lots of botanicals and greenery into her décor. The actress shared some new photos from her wedding day on Instagram on Monday, and it's sure to give brides-to-be a lot of wedding inspiration.

The 32-year-old showed how they had added personal touches into the decorations with music notes on everything from the cakes to the name cards, in reference to Lea's musical career. Meanwhile, framed photos from their family's wedding days made a further sentimental addition to their decorations.

Lea Michele married Zandy Reich at the beginning of March

The beautiful venue had a minimalistic green and white colour scheme, with a floral arch behind the top table serving as the focal point of the reception, while candles laid along the banquet tables set the romantic mood perfectly.

Rather than having elaborate floral displays on the guest's tables, Lea and Zandy opted for potted plants and herbs, which – along with the candles – would have filled the room with a fragrant aroma. And their guests, including Emma Roberts, Ryan Murphy and Darren Criss, sipped on his and hers cocktails inspired by the happy couple.

The stunning décor was the work of events planner Lisa Vorce, who Lea said she was compelled to book as soon as they got engaged, following the beautiful wedding she had planned for Ashley Tisdale. The event planner has also worked on other celebrity weddings including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and recently organised John's Casino Royale-themed 40th birthday party in January.

Lea married Zandy in California at the beginning of March, wearing a stunning ball gown wedding dress from Monique Lhuillier, which she had admitted was the first one she had tried on. The nuptials came less than a year after the couple announced their engagement in April 2018, following a year-long relationship.

