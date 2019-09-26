How the royals inspire engagement ring trends Will Princess Beatrice's Art Deco engagement ring follow suit?

The royals have long been influencing fashion trends, with the Duchess of Cambridge's designer ensembles often replicated on the high street, while Princess Diana's style is still inspiring designers over 20 years after her death. And as well as influencing our wardrobes, they can have a big impact on one item many women wear every single day of their lives – their engagement rings.

From Kate's stunning sapphire ring that once belonged to her late mother-in-law to the trilogy ring Prince Harry designed for his bride Meghan, the royal engagement rings have quickly become iconic and a huge source of inspiration to jewellery designers and shoppers alike. Now as Princess Beatrice unveils her bespoke Shaun Leane platinum and diamond engagement ring, designed by her husband-to-be Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi, we're likely to see a surge in demand for distinctive Art Deco engagement rings.

Princess Beatrice has an Art Deco ring from Shaun Leane

It's easy to see why anyone would want to imitate Beatrice's one-of-a-kind ring; with a large round brilliant cut central solitaire set on a band of tapered diamond baguettes, it is undeniably beautiful, and designed to "represent Edoardo and Beatrice's love and lives entwining" according to designer Shaun Leane.

If shoppers don't quite have the same budget as Edoardo (Princess Beatrice's ring is estimated to have cost as much as £100,000), there are already some more budget-friendly Art Deco engagement rings at high street jewellers like Ernest Jones, and we’re sure it won't be long until there are many more inspired by the latest royal jewels.

The sentimental trilogy engagement ring Princess Beatrice's cousin Prince Harry designed for Meghan Markle ahead of his proposal in 2017 proved so popular their jewellers specifically stated they would not be making copies, despite the demand. Stephen Connelly, director of Cleave and Company Court Jewellers and Medallists to Her Majesty The Queen, said: "We're not going to be making replicas of it. If you want a ring, then we'll design you a different one."

However, a quick search of 'trilogy engagement rings' on Google brings up over 9.8 million results, including a three-stone platinum ring from The Diamond Store that has been called 'Meghan'. Meanwhile, Nikolay Piriankov, founder of bespoke jewellers Taylor & Hart, told Business Insider: "Trilogy engagement rings have been on a stratospheric rise in popularity since the engagement and the subsequent marriage of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry."

Trilogy engagement rings have soared in popularity since Meghan received hers

While Meghan's engagement ring is comprised of diamonds, many other members of the royal family have favoured coloured gemstones including sapphires and rubies. Kate's sapphire ring, which is encrusted with 14 solitaire diamonds, sparked countless imitations when the couple announced their engagement in 2010, and a Marks & Spencer dupe - the platinum plated baguette regal ring - is still a hit with shoppers nine years later. At £19.50, it's a bargain way to imitate Kate's style, but more as costume jewellery rather than an engagement ring.

Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, wears a stunning ring that resembles a flower, with a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, which gives a beautiful pinkish orange glow. And it appears even Jack Brooksbank was inspired by royal trends, paying homage to the Burmese ruby ring Eugenie's mum Sarah Ferguson was presented with by former husband Prince Andrew.

Padparadscha sapphires are incredibly rare, but coloured stones like morganite can provide a similar aesthetic, and have become increasingly popular thanks to customers wanting unique engagement rings like Eugenie. It is the stone used for H. Samuel's Aurora engagement ring, inspired by the leading character in Sleeping Beauty. And while it takes its inspiration from a Disney Princess, the orange-pink gemstone and white gold band set with diamonds, looks fit for a real-life Princess, too.

Seemingly aware of the demand their engagement rings can create, the royals have even previously sold replicas of some of the most iconic designs in the Royal Collection Shop. They included a 'Buckingham Palace Statement Ring' flanked with three sparkling crystals on a palladium plated metal band, and presented in a white box embossed with Harry and Meghan's initials. Unfortunately, it quickly sold out, but we'll be keeping a keen eye to see if the royals recreate Beatrice's engagement ring ahead of their 2020 wedding!

