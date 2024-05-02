Sarah Ferguson rocked mini white wedding guest dress with tiny bridesmaid Princess Beatrice, 2

Sarah Ferguson made a case for mini wedding guest dresses back in 1991 when she was pictured with her young daughter Princess Beatrice at Lulu Blacker's wedding.

In an unearthed photo, the doting mother held two-year-old Beatrice's hand, as the tot modelled her adorable green velvet puff-sleeve bridesmaid dress with a satin white skirt. She looked directly at the camera with a bewildered expression, sporting a straight blonde bob topped with a floral headband.

© Tim Graham Bridesmaid Princess Beatrice joined her mother Sarah at Lulu Blacker's wedding in 1991

While Beatrice had her outfit picked out for her, Sarah rifled through her wardrobe and settled on a daring white ensemble for the wedding of her mother Susan Barrantes' close friend.

Sarah's blue and white striped skirt fell to just above her knees, and she paired it with an ivory jacket with contrasting buttons. Drawing attention away from the traditional bridal colour, the Duchess of York accessorised with black gloves and matching ebony heels.

Her red hair was styled in loose curls that cascaded past her shoulders, while her bright pink lipstick was just visible at the edge of the photo, which put bridesmaid Beatrice front and centre.

Sarah has been pictured in numerous stunning wedding guest dresses throughout the years, from her purple bump-skimming skirt suit when she was pregnant with Princess Eugenie in 1990 to her emerald green wrap dress for her youngest daughter's nuptials in 2018.

© Getty The Duchess of York wore a bump-skimming purple suit for a wedding in 1990

Sarah married King Charles' brother Andrew on 23 July 1986, describing the day as "one of the greatest moments of my life." They welcomed two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie before splitting in 1992.

However, the former couple continued to have a close bond after their divorce in 1996; they share the same home at Royal Lodge Windsor and their relationship has sparked rumours they may remarry in the future.

Sarah has taken every opportunity to shower her ex-husband with praise, telling The Independent: "Nothing can beat love for me... when you are in love, you can do anything for love. And I married a wonderful, very kind and a very good man. I fell in love with him. And therefore, nothing was insurmountable."

© Anwar Hussein The royals got married in 1987

When asked about her thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s struggles with the press, she candidly shared her experience of marrying into the royal family. "That was an immense honour but it also came with the pressures of being in the public eye. I struggled with that at times, and I think social media probably makes it even more difficult today," she said.

Following her divorce, Sarah chose to give up her HRH title, stating she no longer expected to be invited to formal events such as weddings.

"Well, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out. But then don’t cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it," she said. Luckily there are plenty of throwback photos to draw inspiration from her wedding guest style!

