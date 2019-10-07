Mike Tindall becomes the latest royal to open Instagram – and shares unseen photos with wife Zara Mike and Zara Tindall share daughters Mia and Lena

Mike Tindall has joined other relatives including Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew by joining the world of Instagram. The rugby star joined the popular social media site at the end of September, and has most recently shared some adorable photos with his wife Zara Tindall, giving a rare glimpse into their personal lives away from the spotlight. Mike posted a picture of himself with Zara at a recent Landrover charity event which saw them take part in a day of clay shooting to raise money for wildlife conservation charity Tusk. The doting husband also shared a photo of Zara practicing her aims, and captioned the post: "Great day clay shooting for @tusk_org supported by @landrover_uk. Finished up 3rd but it was a lot of fun!!"

Mike Tindall shared a lovely photo of himself and Zara Tindall on his new Instagram account

Most recently, Mike shared a photo of himself with talkSPORT presenter Russell Hargreaves, and joked that he was his new partner in crime. He wrote: "My partner in crime for the next couple of hours @russ_hargreaves Hopefully watching England lifting the energy and intensity and putting on a performance against the Pumas!! @talksport #comeonengland." The star is following just over 100 people on Instagram currently, including many sporting stars and famous faces including Ant and Dec and former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, who Mike has met on a number of occasions at charity functions, most recently at the Celebrity Cup tournament in July.

The royal also posted a photo of Zara clay shooting

Mike and Zara are incredibly down to earth and are often pictured attending horse racing events with their two young daughters, Mia, five, and one-year-old Lena. While they are relatively private, Mike occasionally gives interviews and recently revealed that he had been approached to be on Strictly Come Dancing – something he turned down for a very specific reason. Speaking to Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain at the beginning of September, Mike said: "I definitely don't think the nation needs me to dance. It appears you need to be small like Austin and [Matt] Dawson to win. All the taller rugby guys - not so good." When Kate said he seemed to have "really thought about this", his sportsman side came through when he replied: "Well, it's just anything to win, isn't it, really?"

