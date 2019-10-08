The one thing that is dividing fans about Hailey Bieber's wedding dress The model has got fans talking with her statement veil

After keeping fans waiting for a week, Hailey Bieber shared the first full-length look at her wedding dress on Monday – a bespoke Off-White creation designed by Virgil Abloh. The model shared three stunning black-and-white portraits with her husband Justin Bieber on Instagram, showing the stunning off-the-shoulder lace gown in all its glory.

With long sleeves, an elegant figure-hugging silhouette and dramatic train, the dress is even more beautiful than we imagined. However, there is one part of Hailey's bridal look that has divided opinion – her cathedral length veil that is embroidered with the words "'Till Death Do Us Part!"

While some fans love her bridal fashion statement, others have highlighted a potential spelling mistake, saying that 'til' should be written with one l rather than two. "Wait… isn't 'till' spelled incorrectly? Isn't it 'til'?" one wrote, while another added: "There's a grammatical error on your train, girl."

However, Hailey's dress and veil were a hit regardless, with the couple's celebrity friends rushing to comment. "Waiiiiit that veil thoooo," Vanessa Hudgens wrote. Ciara commented: "Stunning! Congrats mama." Meanwhile, Kate Hudson simply left a string of star emojis.

Another photo shared a better glimpse at the back of Hailey's dress once she had removed her veil, showing the dramatic low back with sheer detailing, and delicate pearl embellishment all over. The 22-year-old wore her hair tied up into a bun to showcase the off-the-shoulder neckline and wore natural makeup to complete the look.

While Hailey wore the Off-White dress for her wedding ceremony, it appears she changed not once, but twice, at her wedding reception judging by photos shared by her guests on Instagram. Photobooth snaps taken from the evening celebrations show Hailey in an ivory halterneck gown, while the model can also be seen in a plain slip dress in images posted by Justin's manager Scooter Braun.

