Misha Nonoo shares first look at unique wedding dress she designed for star-studded nuptials The fashion designer's wedding was attended by Prince Harry and Meghan

Misha Nonoo has shared the first official photos from her wedding to Michael Hess, showing a look at the one-of-a-kind wedding dress she designed for herself. The fashion designer, who tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Rome, said it had been a "special process" to create the gown, which featured a ten-metre silk tulle veil and long sleeves.

"Last weekend I married the love of my life in a dress I designed especially for the occasion. It was such a special process to make this one of a kind piece, particularly when I usually design with every woman in mind, the options felt endless," Misha said, before describing how she had created the beautiful dress.

"In the end, we selected a hand embroidered guipure lace on laser cut silk organza embroidered by a Swiss family-run mill established in 1904. We finished the piece with a 10 metre long silk tulle veil. I wanted to share these images with you and thank you all for your incredibly warm wishes as we embark on married life together," she continued.

Misha married her partner Michael at Villa Aurelia in Rome on Friday 20 September. Their wedding ceremony took place at sunset, and was followed by a gala dinner and dance in the historic 17th-century villa.

Their wedding was attended by close friends including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The newlyweds kept the celebrations going for three days, starting with a group dinner in Rome on Thursday, and culminating with another big dinner in the Cinecittà film studios. With a "dazzling" dress code and theme of "la Dolce Vita", it sounds like it was a night to remember for the newlyweds and their guests.

