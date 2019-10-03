Hailey Baldwin wore THREE wedding dresses on her big day with Justin Bieber We're getting major Meghan Markle vibes from one of them…

She is yet to divulge any details of her wedding dress, but it has been revealed that Hailey Baldwin wore not one, but three, ivory gowns on her big day. The model married Justin Bieber in South Carolina on Monday, and photos published on Page Six share a look at the off-the-shoulder wedding dress she wore for their ceremony, which features an embellished bodice and was paired with a tulle veil.

The 22-year-old changed into a second dress for their wedding reception, with photos shared by the couple and their guests on Instagram showing it had a halterneck and low back reminiscent of the Stella McCartney wedding dress the Duchess of Sussex wore for her evening reception with Prince Harry in May 2018. Like Meghan, Hailey wore her hair tied back into a sleek bun, and accessorised with a pair of stud earrings.

Hailey Baldwin wore a halterneck dress at her wedding reception

However, the outfit changes didn't end there. Photos posted by Justin's manager Scooter Braun have revealed that Hailey wore a third dress – a fitted ivory satin slip dress that looked just as elegant as the others.

MORE: All the pictures from Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's wedding

Hailey's wedding look was completed with a black leather Celine motorcycle jacket, worth around £3,400, that was embellished with the word "wife" on the back. Hailey said in an Instagram Story that she would be wearing the jacket for the rest of her life, and she has already been spotted wearing the personalised outerwear on a lunch date with her husband.

More photos show Hailey wearing an ivory slip dress

Justin and Hailey pulled out all the stops for their lavish second wedding on Monday, which was hosted at the Montage Palmetto Bluffs and was attended by guests including Katy Perry and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Their mum Kris Jenner was a wedding guest too, and revealed that Justin and Hailey's big day was inspired by The Notebook, with the couple presenting their guests with a copy of the Nicholas Sparks novel.

GALLERY: The beautiful second wedding dresses worn by celebrity brides

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.