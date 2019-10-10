Kate Ferdinand reveals the surprising thing she did on her wedding day The former TOWIE star shared a video of her bridal fitness regime

Kate Ferdinand has revealed she spent the morning in the gym ahead of her wedding to husband Rio Ferdinand. The former TOWIE star shared a look at her wedding day workout in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying it had helped her to both look and feel her best on her big day.

The 28-year-old didn't take it easy either; the video showed Kate working out with her personal trainer, following a weights routine before sprinting on the treadmill. "Lots of people asking did I train the morning of the wedding… of course I DID. It's not just about the body it's about the mind… going into the best day of my life feeling focused and happy."

Kate continued: "Thank you @meldeane12 for the wedding morning workout #itsalifestyle." The post sparked conversation among many fans about whether they would do the same on their own wedding day, with many praising her "dedication" to her fitness routine.

The newlyweds have been sharing more details about their wedding on social media in recent days, with Kate revealing that Rio surprised her with a live performance from R&B singer Ashanti. Kate posted a video showing her and Rio dancing together while listening to a rendition of Into You – Ashanti's 2003 track with American rapper Fabolous. Alongside the clip, Kate, 28, wrote: "When u think the day couldn't get any better and your husband surprises you with @ashanti… wow."

There were a number of highlights on Kate and Rio's special day – but one in particular stood out to the bride. Earlier in the week, she shared a beautiful photograph showing her walking down the aisle, accompanied on either side by Rio's two sons, Tate, 11, and 13-year-old Lorenz. "There were so many special moments at our wedding… but this is one I will never forget #proud #myboys," she wrote.

