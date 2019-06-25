Rio Ferdinand's fiancée Kate Wright celebrates hen do with 16 friends #MrsFerdyToBe

Kate Wright has explained her recent social media absence, revealing that she was away celebrating her hen party. Rio Ferdiand's fiancée said that she and her friends made a pact to have a social media detox during the celebrations, but made up for lost time by sharing several posts on Instagram once she returned home on Tuesday.

One photo showed Kate and 16 of her friends at the airport ready to jet away to an unknown destination, with the group all wearing black while the former TOWIE star wore a "Mrs Ferdy To Be" print white jacket. And while she was spending a few days away from her other half, the group ensured she wouldn't miss Rio too much; not only did she have a suitcase emblazoned with a photo of her fiancé, but Kate was also given a toy with his photo on.

Kate Wright has returned from her hen party

"Me & the girls ready for my hen #MrsFerdyToBe… we decided to have a social media detox to actually enjoy ourselves rather than be on our phones checking Instagram 24/7… be prepared for a lot of pics," Kate captioned one photo. Meanwhile, another Instagram Story showed Kate with her unique suitcase and toy, joking: "Hen ready can't escape him. Thanks girls."

Although Kate hasn't divulged where she celebrated her hen, they appear to have travelled to a sunny destination in Europe judging by one post, which gave a glimpse at a swimming pool with beautiful sea views, and decorated with pink balloons emblazoned with the words 'Mrs Ferdy To Be'.

The bride-to-be travelled abroad with 16 of her friends

Rio is yet to reveal whether he has had his stag party, but the pre-wedding celebrations will have fans speculating that the couple's big day is imminent. The pair have been busy wedding planning since getting engaged during a holiday to Abu Dhabi in October, in front of Rio's three children – Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

In February, Kate revealed that she'll have nine bridesmaids to walk her down the aisle, after planning the ultimate bridesmaids' proposal by presenting each woman with their own beautiful bouquet of flowers, candles, personalised pouches and poems asking them to be her bridesmaid.

